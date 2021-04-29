Total Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 925,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 5.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 99,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

