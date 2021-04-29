Total Investment Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $418.26. The stock had a trading volume of 460,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $420.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

