Total Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 523.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,232. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $47.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

