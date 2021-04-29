Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. 239,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.