Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $40.75 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 511,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,748,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,687. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.