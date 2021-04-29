Total Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.60. 218,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

