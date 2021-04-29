Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.13

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.09, with a volume of 328048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

