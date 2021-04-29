Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Down 64.1% in April

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CLUBQ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 22,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,832. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.