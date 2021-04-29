TPI Composites (TPIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

