Tracy W. Hylton II Purchases 134 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $10,533.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,714.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of City by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of City by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

