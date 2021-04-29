Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,990% compared to the average volume of 878 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.
In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ADVM stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 38,777,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
