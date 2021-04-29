Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,990% compared to the average volume of 878 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 38,777,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.