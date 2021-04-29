Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,422 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,363% compared to the average volume of 439 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 361,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

