Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,228 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,730% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $45,799,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $433.75. 128,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $204.47 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

