Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,397 call options on the company. This is an increase of 791% compared to the average volume of 1,392 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $11.72 on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 11,524,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,533. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $704.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,732.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

