Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of 721% compared to the average daily volume of 262 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.