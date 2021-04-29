Traders Purchase High Volume of ServiceNow Call Options (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 60,557 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average volume of 6,881 call options.

NYSE NOW traded down $52.24 on Thursday, hitting $505.00. 8,653,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.41. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $327.49 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

