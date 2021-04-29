Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 244,985 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,035% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,815 call options.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 348.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

