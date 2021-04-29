Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,086 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,670% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,014 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,205 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

