Traders Purchase Large Volume of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Put Options (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 510 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 618% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

RRGB opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

