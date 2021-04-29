Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 34,899 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.75. 176,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $314.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

