Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 97,861 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,861 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 6.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 540,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,110,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

