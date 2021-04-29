Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,777 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 5.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of IQVIA worth $61,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,419. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.29. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

