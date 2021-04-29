Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,649,000. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $611.87. 69,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $559.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.99. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

