Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 4.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $46,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,166. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $190.55 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.