Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $121.50. 122,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.