Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases 93,288 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 296.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,288 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 3.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $41,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.95.

MLM stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,436. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $361.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.