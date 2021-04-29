Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,428 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 0.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.16. 36,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,250. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

