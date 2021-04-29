Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.91

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.91 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 57,537 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 31.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Florian Fenner acquired 1,843,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,362 ($240,870.13).

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

