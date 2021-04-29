TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.06

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.