Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,210.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3,198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

