Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $78.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TNL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,808,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

