TravelNote Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,600.54 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. TravelNote has a total market cap of $33,600.54 and approximately $2,095.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 185.4% higher against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

