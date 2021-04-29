TravelNote Hits Market Capitalization of $33,600.54 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 185.4% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $33,600.54 and approximately $2,095.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

