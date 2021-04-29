Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.