Treat DAO (TREAT) One Day Volume Hits $7,778.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $7,778.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00279278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.34 or 0.01120272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00716248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.65 or 1.00049468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

