TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.80-3.20 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

