Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Trex worth $28,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Trex stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

