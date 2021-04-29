TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Moody’s accounts for 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $320.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,173. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average of $284.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

