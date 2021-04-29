TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,479 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 67.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 11,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.