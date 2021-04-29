TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,946 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $187.96. 2,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,123. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $99.04 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

