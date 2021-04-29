TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $397.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,256. The company has a market capitalization of $375.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $401.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

