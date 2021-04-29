Trias (old) (TRY) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Trias (old) has a total market cap of $17.01 million and $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias (old) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00068014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00809509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Trias (old) (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

