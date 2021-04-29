Tricida (TCDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $242.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,200. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

