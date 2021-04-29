TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,261. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

