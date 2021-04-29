Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 66,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,396,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $934.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

