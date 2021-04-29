Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 70,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

TMQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 229,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

