TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

