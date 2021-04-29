TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.TriMas also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

