Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 193,426 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.31% of Trimble worth $60,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

