Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.33-5.18 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE:TSE opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Insiders sold a total of 86,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,367 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.